Team Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders Qualifier 2 Caribbean Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s CPL Qualifier 2 TKR vs BAR at Brain Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad:

With a finals spot beckoning, defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns against Barbados Tridents, who have played good, consistent cricket to reach the playoffs. The Tridents have got the better of the Knight Riders on both occasions during the league stage. The Tridents would be aware of the Knight Riders record at the venue. The Knights are yet to lose a game this season at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

TOSS – The toss between Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders will take place at 04.00 AM (IST).

Time: 04.30 AM IST

Venue: Brain Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

TKR vs BAR Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin

Batsmen – Colin Munro (C), Alex Hales, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons,

All-Rounders –Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan (VC)

Bowlers – Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney, Khary Pierre

My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro (C), Alex Hales, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney, Khary Pierre

TKR vs BAR Probable Playing XIs —

Barbados Tridents: Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, JP Duminy, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (WK), Seekuge Prasanna, Chris Jordan, Ali Khan, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre

SQUADS

Barbados Tridents: Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, JP Duminy, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Josh Lalor, Roshon Primus, Justin Greaves, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (WK), Seekuge Prasanna, Chris Jordan, Ali Khan, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Tion Webster, MarDeyal, Anderson Phillip, Jimmy Neesham

