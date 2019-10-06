Dream11 Predictions

Team Barcelona FC vs Sevilla FC La Liga 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match SEV vs BAR at Camp Nou Stadium:

Barcelona would host Sevilla at Camp Nou in a La Liga fixture. Barcelona, despite a poor start to the season, have comeback well to find themselves placed at the fourth spot in the points table. Sevilla, on the other hand, is placed sixth. Both sides will look to close in on table-toppers Real Madrid. Samuel Umtiti’s absence due to foot injury will hurt Barcelona. Sevilla will also miss the services of Daniel Carrico.

TIME- The kick-off time of La Liga match Barcelona FC vs Sevilla FC is 12:30 AM (IST).

Date: October 7, 2019 (Monday).

Venue: Camp Nou Stadium.

SEV vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defenders: Semedo, Pique, Carlos, Kounde

Midfielders: Arthur, Busquets, Banega, Fernando,

Forward: Suarez, Nolito

Probable Playing XIs

Barcelona possible starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Todibo, Semedo; Arthur, Busquets, Frankie De Jong; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

Sevilla possible starting XI: Vaclik; Navas, Carlos, Kounde, Reguilon; Banega, Fernando, Jordan; Ocampos, Luuk De Jong, Nolito

