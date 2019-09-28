Dream11 Predictions

Team Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BAR vs GEF at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez:

After a not-so-convincing win over Villareal, Barcelone returns to La Liga where they will lock horns with Getafe. The big concern for Barcelona is the Lionel Messi injury he picked up during their 2-1 win over Villareal. Messi’s absence could hurt Barcelona big.

Getafe cannot be taken lightly as they are one of the few sides in the competition who are still unbeaten at home and have scored three times in both their last two La Liga games, so Ernesto Valverde’s men are in for another litmus test.

Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 22, 2019.

Time: 7:30 AM IST (September 28)

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

BAR vs GEF Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Goalkeeper: Stegen.

Defenders: Pique, Semedo, Diaz, Sanchez.

Midfielders: Machis, Rakitic, Azeez.

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Suarez, Soldado.

BAR vs GEF My Dream11 Team

Goal Keeper: Soria.

Defender: Pique, Nyom, Suarez.

Mid Fielder: Jong, Roberto, Busquets, Dembele.

Striker: Griezmann, Suarez, Mata.

My Dream11 Team

Soria, Pique, Nyom, Suarez, Jong, Roberto, Busquets, Dembele, Griezmann, Suarez, Mata

Barcelona vs Getafe Probable Starting XI

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Todibo, Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Vidal; Dembélé, Suárez, Griezmann.

Getafe: Soria; Suárez, Dakonam, Cabrera, Nyom; Jason, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Mata, Molina.

