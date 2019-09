Dream11 Predictions

Team Barcelona vs Granada La Liga 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BAR vs FRD at Los Carmenes:

Barcelona has not been at their best this season as yet, whereas Granada has been playing some good football. This also means that Barcelona cannot take Granada lightly. Barcelona would be missing the services of Jordi Alba and Junior Firpo. On the other hand, Quini has been ruled out for Granada, and in all probability, Ismail Koybasi will come in at left-back. Granada would be hoping Roberto Soldado rises to the occasion.

Form Guide (last 6 matches)

Barcelona: D W D W L W

Granada: W W L D W W

Barcelona vs Granada La Liga 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 22, 2019.

Time: 12:30 AM IST (September 22)

Venue: Los Carmenes.

BAR vs GRD Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Goalkeeper: Stegen.

Defenders: Pique, Semedo, Diaz, Sanchez.

Midfielders: Machis, Rakitic, Azeez.

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Suarez, Soldado.

BAR vs GRD My Dream11 Team

Stegen, Pique, Semedo, Diaz, Sanchez, Machis, Rakitic, Azeez, Antoine Griezmann, Suarez, Soldado

Barcelona vs Granada Probable Starting XI

GRD Starting XI (probables): Silva; Diaz, Duarte, Sanchez, Neva; Herrera, Montoro; Puertas, Fernandez, Machis; Soldado

BAR Starting XI (probables): Ter Stegan; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Roberto, Messi, L Suarez, Griezmann

Check Dream11 Prediction / BAR Dream11 Team / GRD Dream11 Team / Barcelona Dream11 Team/ Granada Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.