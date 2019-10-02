Dream11 Predictions

Team Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BAR vs INT at Camp Nou:

With two back-to-back wins in their last two encounters, Barcelona would be confident when they host Inter Milan at home. They will miss the services of Lionel Messi, but they seem to have overcome that. Four games have been won by the Catalans which slots them at the fourth spot with 13 points in the league. Also, Jordi Alba has been sidelined due to an injury, while Ansu Faiti has also been ruled out.

Inter Milan is the team in form, they are yet to lose a match in the league. They have won six out of six matches. It is poised to be a cracker of a match.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 3, 2019.

Time: 00:30 PM IST (October 3).

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona.

BAR vs INT Dream11 Predictions

M t Stegan; C Lenglet, N Semedo, D Godin, M Skriniar; S Busquets, F D Jong, M Brozovic, S Sensi; A Griezmann, R Lukaku

BAR vs INT Probable Starting XI

Barcelona- Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; Busquets, De Jong, Arthur; Griezmann, Suarez, Perez

Inter Milan- Handanovic; De Vrij, Godin, Skriniar; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Martinez, Lukaku

