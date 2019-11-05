Dream11 Prediction
Team Barcelona vs Slavia Prague UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Group F Match BAR vs SLPG at Camp Nou 11:25 PM IST:
Barcelona would look to cement their position in Group F when they host Slavia Prague at Camp Nou on Tuesday. Barcelona is coming off a loss in La Liga to Levante and they would like to bounce back to winning ways. Slavia Prague is at the bottom of the group after home losses to Barcelona and Dortmund. Luis Suarez will be doubtful for this match after an injury he picked up against Levante and with Samuel Umtiti on the sidelines, the hosts will have to bring their best game forward.
Barcelona vs Slavia Prague UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Match Details
Date: November 5, 2019.
Time: 11:25 PM IST (October 5).
Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona.
BAR vs SLPG Dream11 Predictions
Goalkeepers- M t Stegan
Defenders- J Alba, M Feydrych, O Kudela
Midfielders- F D Jong, O Dembele, L Masopust, T Soucek
Forwards- A Griezmann, L Messi (C), P Olayinka
My Dream11 Team
M t Stegan, J Alba, M Feydrych, O Kudela, F D Jong, O Dembele, L Masopust, T Soucek, A Griezmann, L Messi (C), P Olayinka
BAR vs SLPG Probable Starting XI
FC Barcelona- Ter Stegan; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong, Messi, Griezmann, Dembele
Slavia Prague- Kolar; Coufal, Kudela, Frydrych, Boril; Zeleny, Soucek, Sevcik; Stnciu; Masopust, Olayinka
