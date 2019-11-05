Dream11 Prediction

Team Barcelona vs Slavia Prague UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Group F Match BAR vs SLPG at Camp Nou 11:25 PM IST:

Barcelona would look to cement their position in Group F when they host Slavia Prague at Camp Nou on Tuesday. Barcelona is coming off a loss in La Liga to Levante and they would like to bounce back to winning ways. Slavia Prague is at the bottom of the group after home losses to Barcelona and Dortmund. Luis Suarez will be doubtful for this match after an injury he picked up against Levante and with Samuel Umtiti on the sidelines, the hosts will have to bring their best game forward.

Barcelona vs Slavia Prague UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: October 5, 2019.

Time: 11:25 PM IST (October 5).

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona.

BAR vs SLPG Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeepers- M t Stegan

Defenders- J Alba, M Feydrych, O Kudela

Midfielders- F D Jong, O Dembele, L Masopust, T Soucek

Forwards- A Griezmann, L Messi (C), P Olayinka

My Dream11 Team

M t Stegan, J Alba, M Feydrych, O Kudela, F D Jong, O Dembele, L Masopust, T Soucek, A Griezmann, L Messi (C), P Olayinka

BAR vs SLPG Probable Starting XI

FC Barcelona- Ter Stegan; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong, Messi, Griezmann, Dembele

Slavia Prague- Kolar; Coufal, Kudela, Frydrych, Boril; Zeleny, Soucek, Sevcik; Stnciu; Masopust, Olayinka

