Dream11 Team Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BAR vs VAL at Camp Nou, Barcelona: After coming out of the international break, defending champions Barcelona and Valencia will play what is expected to be the most exciting La Liga fixture of the week.

The Catalan giants will have their task cut out against in this home encounter, given both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are yet to be match fit. Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti are also in doubts for start. However, Antoine Griezmann has been a sensational deal for Barcelona with some brilliant displays. The likes of Ansu Fati and Carlez Pere have also shown their worth, reflecting the bench strength of the Ernesto Valverde-managed side.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in a different league of troubles. In a shocking development, they sacked their former Marcelino who led the team to a famous Copa Del Ray victory against Barcelona. With Los Ches taking the reins of coaching just a day prior, Valencia are expected to be a clueless pack at the Camp tomorrow. The injury issues make their condition much worse with Cristiano Piccini and Carlos Soeler out on a long-term basis.

Recent form (Last six matches)

Barcelona – W W L L W D

Valencia – L L W L W W

Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 14, 2019.

Time: 12:30 AM IST (September 15)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona.

BAR vs VAL Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Goalkeeper: Jaume Domenech.

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Daniel Wass.

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic, Goncalo Guedes.

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro, Note.

BAR vs VAL My Dream11 Team

Jaume Domenech (GK), Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Daniel Wass, Sergio Busquets, Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic, Goncalo Guedes, Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro, Note.

Barcelona vs Valencia Probable Starting XI

Barcelona: Jasper Cillessen (GK), Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann, Note.

Valencia: Jaume Domenech (GK), Cristiano Piccini, Ezequiel Garay, Gabriel Paulista, Jose Gaya, Goncalo Guedes, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Daniel Parejo, Carlos Soler, Rodrigo Moreno, Kevin Gameiro.

