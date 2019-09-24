Dream11 Predictions

Team Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group B Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s ODI Match 3 BRD vs UP at Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, Vadodara:

Baroda will lock horns with Uttar Pradesh on Day 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Round 2, Elite Group B clash. Big names like Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda will be in action along with young Shivam Mavi. It will also be an opportunity for Yusuf Pathan to show if he has it in him now also a big test for Ankit Rajpoot and Rinku Singh. All in all, it is expected to be a cracker.

TOSS – The toss between Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh will take place at 8.30 AM (IST)!

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, Vadodara.

BRD vs UP My Dream11 Team

Keeper –Mitesh Patel

Batsmen –Rinku Singh, Kedhar Devdhar, Samarth Singh (VC)

All-Rounders – Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya (C)

Bowlers – Ankit Rajpoot, Lukman Meriwala, Shivam Mavi, Rishi Arothe

My Dream11 Team

Mitesh Patel, Rinku Singh, Kedhar Devdhar, Samarth Singh (VC), Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Lukman Meriwala, Shivam Mavi, Rishi Arothe

BRD vs UP Probable Playing XIs —

Baroda: Kedhar Devdhar, Mitesh Patel (wk), Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki, Swapnil Singh, Rishi Arothe, Lukman Meriwala, Sukrit Pandey and Abhimanyu Rajput

Uttar Pradesh: Samarth Singh (c), Upendra Yadav (wk), Akshdeep Nath, Umang Sharma, Rinku Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Abhishek Goswami, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Mohsin Khan and Ankit Chaudhary

SQUADS

Baroda: Kedhar Devdhar, Mitesh Patel (wk), Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki, Swapnil Singh, Rishi Arothe, Lukman Meriwala, Sukrit Pandey and Abhimanyu Rajput, Soyeb Soparia, Babashafi Pathan, Ninad Rathva, Aditya Waghmode

Uttar Pradesh: Samarth Singh (c), Upendra Yadav (wk), Akshdeep Nath, Umang Sharma, Rinku Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Abhishek Goswami, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Mohsin Khan and Ankit Chaudhary, Mohit Jangra, Shanu Saini, Almas Shaukat

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BRD Dream11 Team/ UP Dream11 Team/ Baroda Dream11 Team/ Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online CricketTips and more.