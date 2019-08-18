DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team BB vs BIJ KPL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Bengaluru Blasters vs Bijapur Bulls T20 clash at M.Chinnaswamy, Benglauru: Starting their KPL campaign a little late, defending champions Bijapur Bulls will take on hosts Bengaluru Blasters on Sunday night at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Interestingly, Bijapur defeated Bengaluru in the 2018 edition final to lift the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) trophy for the 2nd time in the history of the competition. Thus, they became the first franchise to win KPL twice having won the 2015 edition as well.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Blasters’ opening game of this season against the Mysuru Warriors turned out to be a washout. After losing the toss, the Blaster made 88/3 in 13 overs before the rain intervened the tournament opener.

TOSS – The toss between Bengaluru Blasters and Bijapur Bulls will take place at 6.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Naga Bharath

Batsmen – Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose (VC), Bharath Chipli, Liyan Khan

All-Rounders – Naveen MG (C), KC Cariappa, Manoj Bhandage

Bowlers – V Koushik, SL Akshay, Prateek Jain

My Dream XI Team

Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose (VC), Bharath Chipli, Liyan Khan, Naga Bharath, Naveen MG (C), KC Cariappa, Manoj Bhandage, V Koushik, SL Akshay and Prateek Jain

Probable Playing XIs —

Bengaluru Blasters: Sharath BR (wk), Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Naga Bharath, Manoj Bhandage, Bharath Dhuri, V Koushik, Rohan Raju, Bharath Devaraj, Anand Doddamani.

Bijapur Bulls: Bharath Chipli (C), KC Cariappa, Prateek Jain, Bhareth NP, Naveen MG, SL Akshay, Rajoo Bhatkal, BA Mohit (wk), Suneel Raju, Pranav Bhatia, Liyan Khan.

SQUADS —

Bengaluru Blasters (From): Sharath BR (wk), Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, Rongsen Jonathan (C), KN Bharath, Manoj S Bhandage, Bharath Dhuri, V Koushik, Anand Doddamani, Bharath Devaraj, Rohan Raju, Aditya Goyal, Rishi Bopanna, Kuldeep Kumar, Kishore Kamat, Muthanna Chandrashekhar, Nishant Shekhawat, Anurag Bajpai, Anil I G

Bijapur Bulls (From): Bharath Chipli (C), R Praveen Kumar, Liyan Khan, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, KC Cariappa, Prateek Jain, Suneel Raju, Naveen MG, Bhareth NP, Santhebennur Akshay, Raju Bhatkal, Pranav Bhatia, Swapnil Yelave, Suraj Kamath, Shimon Luiz, Mohit BA, Samarth Ooty, Jashwanth Acharya

