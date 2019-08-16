DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team BB vs MW KPL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysuru Warriors T20 clash at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli: Known as the brain-child of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) – Karnataka Premier League (KPL) is a domestic Twenty20 cricket tournament started on the lines of cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). The domestic T20 league has slowly and gradually gained popularity in the cricket circles. With an aim to unearth quality cricket talent from the region, the domestic T20 tournament is kickstarting its eighth straight edition. The campaign opener of the KPL 2019 will be played between Bengaluru Blasters and Mysuru Warriors at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

It will be a sort of revenge match for Mysuru as they went down in the semifinal against Bengaluru in the last edition of the T20 competition. Blasters, led by Rongsen Jonathan, have big names in their line-up. Sharath BR and Rohan Kadam, who played a key role in Karnataka’s maiden Mushtaq Ali title, might be seen as the opening pair for the home team. The Mysuru Warriors, on the other hand, will be led by Amit Verma.

TOSS – The toss between Bengaluru Blasters and Mysuru Warriors will take place at 6.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Naga Bharath

Batsmen – Rohan Kadam, Rongsen Jonathan, Dega Nischal

All-Rounders – Amit Verma, Aniruddha Joshi (C), Jagadeesha Suchith, Manoj Bhandage

Bowlers – Anand Doddamani, Kushal Wadhwani, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

My Dream XI Team

Rohan Kadam, Shoaib Manager, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rongsen Jonathan, Naga Bharath, Aniruddha Joshi (C), Jagadeesha Suchith, Anand Doddamani, Kushal Wadhwani, Amit Verma and Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Probable Playing XIs —

Bengaluru Blasters: Sharath BR (wk), Rohan Kadam, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Naga Bharath, Nishant S Shekhawat, Aditya Goyal, Manoj Bhandage, Kishore Kamath, Anil IG, V Koushik, Anand Doddamani.

Mysuru Warriors: Dega Nischal, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manjesh Reddy, Amit Verma (C), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shoaib Manager, Vinay Sagar (wk), Vyshak Vijay Kumar, M Ventakesh, Kushal Wadhwani

SQUADS —

Bengaluru Blasters (From): Nishant Shekhawat, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Rishi Bopanna, Rohan Kadam, KN Bharath, Sharath BR(wk), Anurag Bajpai, Manoj S Bhandage, Bharath Dhuri, V Koushik, Anand Doddamani, Anil I G, Nikin Jose, Bharath Devaraj, Muthanna Chandrashekhar, Kishore Kamat, Kuldeep Kumar, Aditya Goyal

Mysuru Warriors (From): Amit Verma (C), Shoaib Manager, Praveera Venkatesh Murthy, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manjesh Reddy, LR Chethan (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Vinay Sagar, Dega Nischal, Aniruddha Joshi, BU Shivkumar, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Devaiah, Kushaal Wadhwani, Saurabh Yadav, Sankalp Shettennavar, Ram Sarikh Yadav, Kishan S Bedare, Jayesh Babu, Utham Aiyappa

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BB Dream11 Team/ MW Dream11 Team/ Bengaluru Blasters Dream11 Team/ Mysuru Warriors Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.