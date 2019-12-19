Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 4 HUR vs SIX: BBL 09 gets underway from December 17, 2019 and will run till February 8, 2020. The latest iteration of the Australian T20 tournament will be spread across 61 matches with a new format. The top-five teams after the end of the league phase will be in contention for the summit clash. There will be an eliminator (4th vs 5th), Qualifier (1st vs 2nd), Knockout (3rd vs Eliminator Winner), The Challenger (Qualifier Loser vs Knockout Winner). The final will be played between Qualifier Winner and Challenger Winner. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions of BBL.

TOSS – The toss between Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers will take place at 8.45 AM IST on December 20.

Time: 9.15 AM IST

Date: December 20, 2019

Venue: Traeger Park, Alice Springs

HUR vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe (vice-captain)

Batsmen – Caleb Jewell, David Miller, James Vince

All-Rounders – D’Arcy Short (captain), Moises Henriques, Tom Curran

Bowlers – Ben Manenti, Nathan Ellis, Clive Rose

Captain – D’Arcy Short, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Tom Curran

Vice-Captain – James Vince, James Faulkner, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis

HUR vs SIX Predicted XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (captain), George Bailey, David Miller, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Riley Meredith, Clive Rose

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wicketkeeper), Dan Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques (captain), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe

SQUADS:

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: George Bailey, Matthew Wade (c), David Miller, James Faulkner, Scott Boland, Clive Rose, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Simon Milenko, David Moody, D Arcy Short, Qais Ahmad, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Thomas Rogers, Jarrod Freeman, Aaron Summers, Nathan Ellis

Sydney Sixers Squad: Moises Henriques (c), Steve OKeefe, Steven Smith, Josh Hazlewood, James Vince, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Mickey Edwards, Lloyd Pope, Daniel Fallins, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Justin Avendano, Ben Manenti, Hayden Kerr

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HUR Dream11 Team/ SIX Dream11 Team/ Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team/ Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more