Dream11 Team Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 2 SIX vs SCO: BBL 09 gets underway from December 17, 2019 and will run till February 8, 2020. The latest iteration of the Australian T20 tournament will be spread across 61 matches with a new format. The top-five teams after the end of the league phase will be in contention for the summit clash. There will be an eliminator (4th vs 5th), Qualifier (1st vs 2nd), Knockout (3rd vs Eliminator Winner), The Challenger (Qualifier Loser vs Knockout Winner). The final will be played between Qualifier Winner and Challenger Winner.

Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions of BBL.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

SIX vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Ashton Turner (captain), Jordan Silk (vice-captain), Josh Inglis, Liam Livingstone, Daniel Hughes, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Tom Curran, Jhye Richardson, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti

SIX vs SCO Squads

Sydney Sixers: Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques (captain), Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe (wk), Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Steve OKeefe, Mickey Edwards, Hayden Kerr

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Cameron Green, Fawad Ahmed, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Sam Whiteman

