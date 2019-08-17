Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Team Belagavi Panthers vs Bellary Tuskers Karnataka Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Match 4 BP vs BT at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:00 PM: Both the teams have tasted the ultimate glory, the championship. While the Panthers did it in 2016, the Tuskers did it a year later. Both the heavyweights missed out on making the semi-finals cut last year and would be looking to make up for it and progress to the latter stages of the tournament. The start would be essential for both sides as they will look to get early momentum.

TOSS – The toss between Belagavi Panthers vs Bellary Tuskers will take place at 6.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – CM Gautam

Batsmen – Mir Kaunian Abbas, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravikumar Samarth (VC)

All-Rounders – Avinash D, D Negi, Krishnappa Gowtham (C), Darshan MB

Bowlers – Shubhang Hegde, Bhavesh Gulecha, Prasidh Krishna

My Dream XI Team

CM Gautam, Mir Kaunian Abbas, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravikumar Samarth (VC), Avinash D, D Negi, Krishnappa Gowtham (C), Darshan MB, Shubhang Hegde, Bhavesh Gulecha, Prasidh Krishna

BP vs BT Probable Playing 11

Team Belagavi Panthers (Playing XI): Mir Kaunian Abbas (C), Shubhang Hegde, Avinash D, D Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Ritesh Bhatkal, Stalin Hoover, Darshan MB, Ravikumar Samarth, Kiran AM.

Team Bellary Tuskers (Playing XI): CM Gautam (C), Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Abhishek Reddy, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Bhavesh Gulecha, Sharath Srinivas, Zeeshan A Sayyad.

