Team Belagavi Panthers vs Bengaluru Blasters Karnataka Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Match 14 BP vs BB at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru:

It is now or never for Belgavi Panthers, who are clearly running out of time with just three more games left in the league stages. From the three games so far, they have lost two and the other was washed out. They’ve got to make an impact soon if they are to make any kind of advances on the points table. In their upcoming encounter, they will face the Bengaluru Blasters who are just figuring out ways to stay in the top-four.

TOSS – The toss between Belagavi Panthers vs Bengaluru Blasters will take place at 2.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Wicketkeeper – B Sharath, R Bhatkal

Batsmen – R Kadam, N Jose, M Pandey, R Jonathan, K Abbas, R Samarth

Allrounders – B Devraj, M Bhandage, S Hoover

Bowlers – A Doddamani, Z Farooqui, S Hegde, B Dhuri

BP vs BB My Dream11 Team

B Sharath, R Bhatkal, R Kadam, N Jose, M Pandey (C), B Devraj, M Bhandage, S Hoover (VC), A Doddamani, Z Farooqui, S Hegde.

BP vs BB Probable Playing 11

Belagavi Panthers: Ravikumar Samarth, Stalin Hoover, Mir Kaunian Abbas (wk), Manish Pandey (c), D Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shubhang Hegde, Avinash D, Zahoor Farooqui.

Bengaluru Blasters: Sharath BR (WK), Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Naga Bharath, Manoj Bhandage, Bharath Dhuri, V Koushik, Rohan Raju, Bharath Devaraj, Anand Doddamani.

