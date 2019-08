Dream11 Predictions

Team Belagavi Panthers vs Bijapur Bulls Karnataka Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Match 18 BP vs BIJ at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: While Belagavi Panthers have not had the best of season, but they would be delighted to have Manish Pandey back in their side. It would come as a major boost. Now, they are placed third in the points table after their win over the Lions. The defending champions too have not had a good season as their first game ended in a Tie on VJD method while in the next three matches, they managed to win only one game.

TOSS – The toss between Belagavi Panthers vs Bijapur Bulls will take place at 2:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Ritesh Bhatkal

Batsmen – Manish Pandey, Bharath Chipli (C), Rajoo Bhatkal

All-Rounders – Naveen MG, Stalin Hoover (VC), Darshan MB

Bowlers – Prateek Jain, Suraj Kamath, Avinash D, Zahoor Farooqui

BP vs BIJ My Dream11 Team

Ritesh Bhatkal, Manish Pandey, Bharath Chipli (C), Rajoo Bhatkal, Naveen MG, Stalin Hoover (VC), Darshan MB, Prateek Jain, Suraj Kamath, Avinash D, Zahoor Farooqui

BP vs BIJ Probable Playing 11

Belagavi Panthers: Ravikumar Samarth, Stalin Hoover, Manish Pandey/Rakshith S, Mir Kaunian Abbas, D Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Darshan MB, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shubhang Hegde, Avinash D, Zahoor Farooqui.

Bijapur Bulls: Bharath Chipli (C), Naveen MG, Rajoo Bhatkal, Jaswath Acharya, Suneel Raju, Bhareth NP, Chiranjeevi G (WK), Swapnil Yelave, KC Cariappa, Prateek Jain, Suraj Kamath.

Squads

Belagavi Panthers: Ravikumar Samarth, Mir Kaunian Abbas (wk), Manish Pandey (c), D Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shubhang Hegde, Avinash D, Zahoor Farooqui, Darshan MB, Lochan Appanna, Darshan Machaiah, Rakshith S, Abdul Majid, Sharan Gowda, Stalin Hoover, Kiran AM.

Bijapur Bulls: Bharath Chipli (C), Naveen MG, Rajoo Bhatkal, Jaswath Acharya, Suneel Raju, Bhareth NP, Chiranjeevi G (WK), Swapnil Yelave, KC Cariappa, Prateek Jain, Suraj Kamath, Shimon Luiz, Liyan Khan, BA Mohit, Pranav Bhatia, Samarth Ooty, R Praveen Kumar, SL Akshay.

