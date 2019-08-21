Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Team Belagavi Panthers vs Hubli Tigers Karnataka Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Match 11 BP vs HT at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: The Tigers are the only team to lose two matches in the competition thus far and hence the pressure would be on them to deliver. On the other hand, the Panthers would also like to get a win to get things started. They lost one and the other game got washed away.

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Vishwanath M

Batsmen – Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, KL Srijith

All-Rounders – D Negi (VC), Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, Aditya Somanna

Bowlers – Shubhang Hegde, Mithrakanth Yadav, Zahoor Farooqui

My Dream XI Team

Vishwanath M, Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, KL Srijith, D Negi (VC), Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, Aditya Somanna, Shubhang Hegde, Mithrakanth Yadav, Zahoor Farooqui

Probable Playing XIs —

Hubli Tigers: Mohammed Taha, Vishwanath M, Luvnith Sisodia (WK), Pawan KB, KL Srijith, Praveen Dubey, R Vinay Kumar (C), David Mathias, Aditya Somanna, Mithrakanth Yadav, Vidyadhar Patil.

Belagavi Panthers: Ravikumar Samarth, Stalin Hoover, Mir Kaunian Abbas (C & WK), Manish Pandey, D Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shubhang Hegde, Avinash D, Zahoor Farooqui.

Squads

Hubli Tigers: Mohammed Taha, Vishwanath M, Luvnith Sisodia (WK), Pawan KB, KL Srijith, Praveen Dubey, R Vinay Kumar (C), David Mathias, Aditya Somanna, Mithrakanth Yadav, Vidyadhar Patil, Shishir Bhavane, Abhilash Shetty, Mahesh Patel, Shivil Kaushik, Suraj Seshadri, Parikshith Shetty, Dheeraj Shashidhar.

Belagavi Panthers: Ravikumar Samarth, Stalin Hoover, Mir Kaunian Abbas (C & WK), Manish Pandey, D Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shubhang Hegde, Avinash D, Zahoor Farooqui, Lochan Appanna, Darshan Machaiah, Rakshith S, Abdul Majid, Sharan Gowda, Darshan MB, Kiran AM.

