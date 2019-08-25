Dream11 Predictions

Team Belagavi Panthers vs Shivamogga Lions Karnataka Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Match 16 BP vs SL at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: The Panthers would finally feel the monkey is off the back after they registered their first victory in the tourney after they beat the Blasters. Now, they would like to continue the winning momentum when they lock horns with the Lions. The Lions faced their first defeat of the tournament in their last game against the Tuskers. They would look to get back to winning ways.

TOSS – The toss between Belagavi Panthers vs Shivamogga Lions Blasters will take place at 2:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – N Ullal (vc)

Batters – A Hoysala, M Pandey (c), A Manohar

All-Rounders – H Sharath, P Deshpande, S P Manjunath

Bowlers – A Mithun, Z Farooqui, D Avinash, S Hegde

BP vs SL My Dream11 Team

N Ullal (vc), A Hoysala, M Pandey (c), A Manohar, H Sharath, P Deshpande, S P Manjunath, A Mithun, Z Farooqui, D Avinash, S Hegde

BP vs SL Probable Playing 11

Belagavi Panthers: Ravikumar Samarth, Mir Kaunian Abbas (wk), Manish Pandey (c), D Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shubhang Hegde, Avinash D, Zahoor Farooqui, Darshan MB.

Shivamogga Lions: Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal, Rohit K, Pavan Deshpande, HS Sharath, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Nidhish M, Akshay Ballal, Manjunath SP, T Pradeep.

Squads

Belagavi Panthers: Ravikumar Samarth, Mir Kaunian Abbas (wk), Manish Pandey (c), D Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shubhang Hegde, Avinash D, Zahoor Farooqui, Darshan MB, Lochan Appanna, Darshan Machaiah, Rakshith S, Abdul Majid, Sharan Gowda, Stalin Hoover, Kiran AM.

Shivamogga Lions: Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal, Rohit K, Pavan Deshpande, HS Sharath, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Nidhish M, Akshay Ballal, Manjunath SP, T Pradeep, Sujith N Gowda, Prashanth S, Rishabh Singh, Hoysala K, Rohit Gowda, Pradeep Gangadhar, Shivaraj S.

