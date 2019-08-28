Dream11 Prediction

Team Bellary Tuskers vs Belagavi Panthers Karnataka Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Qualifier 1 BT vs BP at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore:

The KPL has come down to its business end and the top two sides will lock horns for entry into the final. Bellary Tuskers and Belagavi Panthers have played good and consistent cricket throughout the season and that is the reason why they see themselves in the top two of the table. Both the sides will look at this match and try to make their entry into the summit clash. Both the sides are well-balanced and that is what will make this encounter a mouthwatering one.

Interestingly, these two teams began their campaign locking horns with each other. The Tuskers emerged trumps as they sealed a 5-run victory in that match. The Bellary team have been aggressive this season winning four out of six matches. The two losses they faced were by shortest of margins.

They lost to Bengaluru Blasters by 1 run via VJD method as they lost a wicket just before the rain interruption. In their previous match, Mysuru Warriors, in a do-or-die position, gunned down a record 241-run target with a last-ball six. On the other hand, the Panthers won each of their previous three games to finish at No.2. Manish Pandey gave his team the much-needed boost before he left for series with India A.

TOSS – The toss between Bellary Tuskers vs Belagavi Panthers will take place at 6:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – CM Gautam

Batsmen – Abhishek Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravikumar Samarth (VC)

All-Rounders – Dikshanshu Negi, Krishnappa Gowtham (C)

Bowlers – Shubhang Hegde, Bhavesh Gulecha, Prasidh Krishna, Darshan MB

BT vs BP My Dream11 Team

CM Gautam, Abhishek Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravikumar Samarth (VC), Dikshanshu Negi, Krishnappa Gowtham (C), Shubhang Hegde, Bhavesh Gulecha, Prasidh Krishna, Darshan MB

Predicted XI

Bellary Tuskers: Abhishek Reddy, CM Gautam (C), Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sharath Srinivas, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Bhavesh Gulecha, Prasidh Krishna, Zeeshan A Sayyad.

Belagavi Panthers: Arshdeep Singh Brar, Stalin Hoover, Ravikumar Samarth, Dikshanshu Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Mir Kaunian Abbas (C), Shubhang Hegde, Ritesh Bhatkal, Avinash D, Darshan MB, Zahoor Farooqui.

Squads

Bellary Tuskers: Abhishek Reddy, CM Gautam (C), Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sharath Srinivas, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Bhavesh Gulecha, Prasidh Krishna, Zeeshan A Sayyad, Mohammad N Nizar, Suraj Reddy, Ruchir Joshi, Santok Singh, Vishnu Priyan, Gaurav Dhiman, Sharana Basawa

Belagavi Panthers: Arshdeep Singh Brar, Stalin Hoover, Ravikumar Samarth, Dikshanshu Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Mir Kaunian Abbas (C), Shubhang Hegde, Ritesh Bhatkal, Avinash D, Darshan MB, Zahoor Farooqui, Manish Pandey, Kiran AM, Lochan Appanna, Darshan Machaiah, Abdul Majid, Sharan Gowda, Rakshith S.

