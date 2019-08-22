Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Team Bellary Tuskers vs Bengaluru Blasters Karnataka Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Match 12 BT vs BB at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: The Tuskers would like to maintain their winning streak when they lock horns with the Blasters in their fourth game of the season. What has worked in their favour is also the fact that they have not been at the receiving end of the weather like some other teams have. On the other hand, the Blasters are still searching for their first win of the KPL 2019 season.

TOSS – The toss between Bellary Tuskers vs Bengaluru Blasters will take place at 2.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Sharath BR

Batsmen – Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, Abhishek Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal (VC)

All-Rounders – Krishnappa Gowtham, Bharath Devaraj, CA Karthik (C)

Bowlers – Prasidh Krishna, Abrar Kazi, Anand Doddamani

My Dream XI Team

Sharath BR, Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, Abhishek Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal (VC), Krishnappa Gowtham, Bharath Devaraj, CA Karthik (C), Prasidh Krishna, Abrar Kazi, Anand Doddamani

Probable Playing XIs —

Bellary Tuskers: CM Gautam (C), Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Abhishek Reddy, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Bhavesh Gulecha, Vishnu Priyan, Zeeshan A Sayyad.

Bengaluru Blasters: Sharath BR (WK), Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Naga Bharath, Manoj Bhandage, Bharath Dhuri, V Koushik, Rohan Raju, Bharath Devaraj, Anand Doddamani.

Squads

Bellary Tuskers: CM Gautam (C), Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Abhishek Reddy, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Bhavesh Gulecha, Vishnu Priyan, Zeeshan A Sayyad, Mohammad N Nizar, Suraj Reddy, Ruchir Joshi, Sharath Srinivas, Santok Singh, Gaurav Dhiman, Sharana Basawa

Bengaluru Blasters: Sharath BR (WK), Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Naga Bharath, Manoj Bhandage, Bharath Dhuri, V Koushik, Rohan Raju, Bharath Devaraj, Anand Doddamani, Kishore Kamath, Anil IG, Nishant S Shekhawat, Aditya Goyal, Anuraj Bajpai, Muthanna Chandrasekhar, Kuldeep Kumar, Rishi Bopanna.

