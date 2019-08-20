Dream11 Predictions And Tips

Team Bellary Tuskers vs Bijapur Bulls Karnataka Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Match 8 BT vs BB at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 3:00 PM:

The Tuskers have got their season off to a dream start by winning their first two matches. While they look to make it a hat-trick, they will have the Bulls in the way who would like to bring an end to the run. It will not be easy but not beyond the Bulls as well.

TOSS – The toss between Bellary Tuskers vs Bijapur Bulls will take place at 2.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – C Gautam

Batters – B Chipli, S Yelave, A Reddy, D Padikkal (c)

All-Rounders – K Gowtham, C Karthik (vc)

Bowlers – K Cariappa, S Akshay, P Jain, P Krishna

My Dream XI Team

C Gautam, B Chipli, S Yelave, A Reddy, D Padikkal (c), K Gowtham, C Karthik (vc), K Cariappa, S Akshay, P Jain, P Krishna

Probable Playing XIs —

Bellary Tuskers:

CM Gautam (C), Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Abhishek Reddy, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Bhavesh Gulecha, Vishnu Priyan, Zeeshan A Sayeed.

Bijapur Bulls:

Bharath Chipli (C), KC Cariappa, Prateek Jain, Bhareth NP, Naveen MG, SL Akshay, Raju Bhatkal, Chiranjeevi GS (WK), Suneel Raju, Pranav Bhatia, Swapnil Yelave.

Squads

Bellary Tuskers (From): Abhishek Reddy, Karthik CA, Devdutt Padikkal, CM Gautam (wk/C), Krishnappa Gowtham, Zeeshan Ali Sayeed, Srinivas Sharath, Abrar Kazi, Bhavesh Gulecha, Prasidh Krishna, KP Appanna, Nizar Niyas, Santok Singh, Ruchir Joshi, Gaurav Dhiman, Vishnu Priyan, Suraj Reddy, Sharana Basawa

Bijapur Bulls: Bharath Chipli (C), KC Cariappa, Prateek Jain, Bhareth NP, Naveen MG, SL Akshay, Raju Bhatkal, Chiranjeevi GS (WK), Suneel Raju, Pranav Bhatia, Swapnil Yelave, Shimon Luiz, Liyan Khan, BA Mohit, Samarth Ooty, R Praveen Kumar, Suraj Kamath, Jaswath Acharya.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BT Dream11 Team/ BB Dream11 Team/ Bijapur Bulls Dream11 Team/ Bellary Tuskers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.