Dream11 Team BEN vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 88 Between Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata: Aiming to maintain their unbeaten run in the home leg, hosts Bengal Warriors will take on defending champs Bengaluru Bulls in a high-octane clash of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. The hosts will also want to set the record straight against Bengaluru after a tight loss to them earlier this season. Bulls, meanwhile, will be eyeing a fourth successive win to take them above Haryana Steelers in the standings, at the very least.

For Bengal, skipper Maninder Singh will be hoping for a better outing than last night as he looks to bid adieu to his home fans with a solid showing. Meanwhile, for defending champions Bulls, they will be heading into the game on the back of a couple of thrilling wins. ‘Hi-Flyer’ Pawan Sehrawat has been in sparkling form and will once again be the biggest threat to the opposition. He’s the leading raid points scorer this season but will need more support in attack from Rohit Kumar.

Head-to-head: Bengal Warriors 7 – 8 Bengaluru Bulls

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Raiders: Based on current form, Bengal skipper Maninder Singh is a must-have in all teams while the likes of Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar also brilliant options to have in your fantasy 7’s.

Defenders: The strength of Baldev Singh and Mahender Singh in defence are well-documented. The duo can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh has impressed in his debut season and has notched up 74 points from 14 matches, essaying his role as the third raider to good effect.

My Dream11 Team

Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (C), Mahender Singh, Ashish Kumar, Maninder Singh (vc), Baldev Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh.

BEN vs BLR Predicted Starting 7s —

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rinku Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Baldev Singh and NAveen Narwal.

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (C), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Ashish Kumar, Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat and Sumit Singh.

