Dream11 Team BEN vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna: The second match of the day will Bengal Warriors clashing against Bengaluru Bulls at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Both the teams would be riding high on confidence after a successful outing in their last match. While Bengal got better of Puneri Paltan, the Bulls defeated U Mumba.

The Warriors have looked a complete side so far in this edition of Pro Kabaddi League with both the raiding and defensive unit playing in sync with each other. Star raider Mohammad Nabibaks and Maninder were in their top game against Pune, while Rinku Narwal and Baldev Singh complimented them with some great tackle points.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, rallied from behind to snatch victory from the jaw of U Mumba. They were trailing behind throughout the match but successfully recovered the point gap and earned a lead in the dying minutes to emerge victorious. Pawan Shehrawat scored a magnificent Super 10 in the match which also saw Bulls’ Mahender Singh and Saurabh Nandal produce a gritty performance in defense.

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

My Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Ashish Sangwan, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

Predicted Starting Seven–

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat and Saurabh Nandal.

