DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team BEN vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 46 Between Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C. at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai: The second doubleheader of the day promised nothing but a blockbuster clash as two two heavyweights collide on the first day of Chennai leg. Bengal Warriors take on Dabang Delhi K.C. at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Both sides made good starts to their PKL campaign and are currently sitting towards the top of the standings. Bengal won their last match against U Mumba and will be looking to rise above Delhi with another win. Dabang’s, meanwhile, have lost just one game this season and they’ll know that a victory over Bengal Warriors will put them on top of the standings.

Head-to-head: Bengal Warriors 5 – 6 Dabang Delhi K.C. 1 Tie.

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C. will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Maninder Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar and K Prapanjan Rohit Kumar are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Joginder Singh Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane and Baldev Singh in defence are well-documented. These players can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Saied Ghaffari is a great option for the all-rounder’s slot in your dream11 fantasy team.

My Dream XI Team

Naveen Kumar, Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Saeid Ghaffari, and Baldev Singh.

Predicted starting 7s —

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Vijin Thangadurai, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Chandran Ranjit, and Saeid Ghaffari.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BEN Dream11 Team/ DEL Dream11 Team/ Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team/ Dabang Delhi K.C. Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.