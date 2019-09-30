Dream11 Predictions

Team BEN vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 115 Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula:

The Warriors lock horns with Delhi and it is set to be a mouthwatering clash. The Delhi side with 14 wins from 18 games is in top form this season. The Warriors have also had a decent season winning 12 out of 19 games they played. The last time these two sides met, the game ended in a tie. The Warriors will hope for a big performance from Maninder Singh, whereas Delhi will rely on Neveen Kumar.

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Maninder Singh (R), Naveen Kumar (R), K Prapanjan (R), Jeeva Kumar (D), Rinku Narwal (D), Vijay (All rounder), Joginder Singh (D), Ravinder Pahal (D).

BEN vs DEL Predicted Starting 7s

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All-rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Sukesh Hedge (R).

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Ravinder Pahal (D), Vijay (All-rounder), Joginder Singh (D), Meraj Sheykh (All-rounder), Chandran Ranjit (R), Vishal Mane (D).

