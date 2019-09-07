Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Team BEN vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 78 Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortune Giants at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata: A change of city and venue will see Kabaddi finally move to the east and the first stop is Bengal, Kolkata. The Bengal Warriors-led by Maninder Singh will host Gujarat Fortune Giants in the first match of the leg. The Warriors would have the edge over their opponents as they beat them in their earlier game. The margin may not have been a big one, as the Warriors won by two points. The Warriors are coming off a heartbreaking 32-29 loss to UP Yoddha and are on 40 points from 12 games. The Fortune Giants, on the other hand, will come fresh off a week-long after beating the Bengaluru Bulls 32-23 last Saturday and are on 30 points from 12 games.

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Fortune Giants will take place at 7:25 PM!

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan and Sachin Tanwar

All-rounders: Rohit Gulia

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal and Rinku Narwal

My Dream11 Team

Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan and Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal and Rinku Narwal

Predicted Starting 7s —

Gujarat Fortune Giants Predicted Starting 7: Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, More GB, Rohit Gulia, Ankit, Sumit and Sachin Tanwar.

Bengal Warriors Predicted Starting 7: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Mayur Shivtarkar.

