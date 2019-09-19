Dream11 Predictions

Team BEN vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 97 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall:

The Steelers are in raging form and so are the Bengal Warriors and that is what makes this an anticipated tie. Maninder would be up against Cheralathan, which would be a mouth-watering prospect. The Warriors were unbeaten in their home leg and would like to continue the run. While the Steelers have 10 wins from 15 games, the Warriors have won one more match. But, the last time the two sides met, the Steelers edged out the Warriors by a narrow three-point margin.

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Maninder Singh (R), Naveen (R), Vikash Kandola (R)

All-rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (A).

Defenders: Sunil (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ashish Sangwan (D), Vikas Kale (D).

My Dream11 Team

Maninder Singh (R), Naveen (R), Vikash Kandola (R), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (A), Sunil (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ashish Sangwan (D), Vikas Kale (D).

Probable Starting XIs

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldav Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All-Rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Mohammad Taghi (R), Naveen Narwal (D).

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Naveen (R), Selvamani (R), Sunil (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ashish Sangwan (D), Vikas Kale (D).

