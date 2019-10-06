Dream11 Predictions

Team BEN vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 124 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida:

Three-time defending champion Patna Pirates are already out of the playoff race, whereas the Warriors have already made it. The Warriors will be looking to continue their winning momentum, whereas the Pirates would be looking to get a consolation win to finish the season on a high. The Warriors would be high-on-confidence after their win over table-toppers Dabang Delhi.

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Pardeep Narwal (R), Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Neeraj Kumar (D), Baldev Singh (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Rinku Narwal (D).

Predicted Starting 7s

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All-rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Sukesh Hedge (R).

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Mohammad Esmaeil (R), Monu (R), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (All rounder), Jaideep (D), Vikas Jaglan (A).

