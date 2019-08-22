Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Team BEN vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 53 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai: While the Warriors look to strengthen their position in the points table with a win, Patna Pirates will look to get their campaign back on track after losing five straight games. Maninder and his team will look to make the most of the pressure the three-time champions are under by putting it across them. It will not be easy in front of defenders like Neeraj Kumar and Jaideep. The problem with the Pirates has been the fact that Pardeep has not fired like he is expected to and that has hurt them.

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Maninder Singh, Pardeep Narwal, K Prapanjan are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal and Jaideep in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Vikas Jaglan’s selection for this slot is almost a no-brainer as he is equally good for defence and offence for the Panthers.

My Dream XI Team

Maninder Singh, Pardeep Narwal, K Prapanjan, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal, Jaideep, Vikas Jaglan

Predicted Starting 7s —

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kun Lee (R), Monu (R), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Mohammad Taghi (R), Baldev Singh (D), Rinku Narwal (D), Viraj Vishnu (D), Esmaeil Nabibaksh (all-rounder).

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BEN Dream11 Team/ PAT Dream11 Team/ Patna Pirates Dream11 Team/ Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.