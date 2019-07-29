Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today

Dream11 Team BEN vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 16 Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai:

The Warriors will look to get back to winning ways after a stutter against the Pink Panthers when they lock horns with Puneri Paltan in the Mumbai leg. It will be a mouthwatering match as both the teams are equally potent and can win on their day. For the Paltan, it would be about now or never as they are yet to win. The Pune franchise has lost back to back games and would look to bounce back. For Bengal, eyes would be on Maninder as he has been in top form. There is a worry for Pune as their raiders are yet to fire.

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan: My Dream11 Team

Maninder Singh, Pawan Kumar Kadian, K Prapanjan, Sanket Sawant, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, PO Surjeet Singh and Baldev Singh.

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan: Predicted Lineups

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Naveen Narwal.

Puneri Paltan: PO Surjeet Singh(C), Girish Maruti Ernak, Darshan Kadian/ Sushanth Sail, Manjeet, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde.

Check Dream11 Prediction / BEN Dream11 Team / PUN Dream11 Team / Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team/ Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Kabaddi Tips and more.