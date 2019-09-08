DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team BEN vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 81 Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata: On a doubleheader Sunday, home side Bengal Warriors will face Puneri Paltan in the second match of the day at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Having tied their respective last outings, both the teams would be raring to get back to the winning track.

Bengal Warriors have had a fantastic season so far but victory seems to have eluded them in the last two matches. While they lost against UP Yoddha, the last game against Gujarat Fortune Giants ended in 25-25. Skipper Maninder Singh was the star of the pack with nine raid points, while the other important players Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibaksh had an off day. The defence had a poor outing with the likes of Jeeva Kumar, Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal failing to produce a significant display.

Pune, on the other hand, saved themselves from the face of the defeat with the help of a stellar all-round performance from Manjeet. He shone with six raid points and four tackle points. But their star raiders Nitin Tomar had a horrible night with no raid points and contributed with an only tackle point. Defenders Balasahed Jadhav and Subham Shinde did well to save the team from going down against U Mumba in their last match.

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan.

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Manjeet.

Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Balasaheb Jadhav, Rinku Narwal.

My Dream11 Team

Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Manjeet, Shubham Shinde, Balasaheb Jadhav, Rinku Narwal.

Predicted Starting 7s —

Bengal Warriors Predicted Starting 7: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Mayur Shivtarkar.

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (C), Sagar Krishna/ Hadi Tajik, Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite, Balasaheb Jadhav and Shubham Shinde.

