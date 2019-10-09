Dream11 Predictions

Team BEN vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 128 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida:

The Bengal Warriors will be looking to continue their winning momentum, whereas the Tamil Thalaivas would be looking to spoil the Warriros’ party to finish the season on a high. The Warriors, meanwhile, will be looking to return to winning ways after a defeat against Patna Pirates.

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas will take place at 7.25 PM.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Shabeer Bapu (R), Maninder Singh (R), Ajith V (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Baldev Singh (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Rinku Narwal (D).

Predicted Starting 7s

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All-rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Sukesh Hedge (R).

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Shabeer Bapu (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Ajith V (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A).

