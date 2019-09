BEN vs JAM Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Round 5, Elite Group C Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 VHT ODD – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BEN vs JAM: After the Duleep Trophy marked the beginning of the 2019-20 domestic season in Indian cricket, it’s now turn for the premier 50-over tournament – the Vijay Hazare Trophy, also names as the Ranji One-Day Trophy. Named after the legendary Indian cricketer Vijay Hazare, the tournament began back in 2002-03. The tournament starts on September 24 and runs till October 25. There are a total of 38 teams taking part, spread across four groups – Elite A, Elite B, Elite C and Plate. A and B have nine teams each while C and Plate comprise 10.

My Dream11 Team

Abhishek Raman, Abhimanyu Easwaran (vice-captain), Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria (captain), Shubham Pundir, Shreevats Goswami (wicket-keeper), Ram Dayal, Parvez Rasool, Sayan Ghosh, Ishan Porel, Umar Nazir Mir

The match starts at 9:00 AM IST.

BEN vs JAM Predicted 11

Bengal (Probable XI): Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Abhishek Raman, Shreevats Goswami (wicket-keeper), Sudip Chatterjee, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Arnab Nandi, Ashok Dinda, Sayan Ghosh, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep.

Jammu and Kashmir (Probable XI): Ahmed Banday, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Parvez Rasool (captain), Jatin Wadhwan, Fazil Rashid (wicket-keeper), Ram Dayal, Waseem Raza, Mohammed Mudhasir, Umar Nazir Mir.

SQUADS:

Bengal Squad: Sudip Chatterjee (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Manoj Tiwary, Ashok Dinda, Shreevats Goswami, Anustup Majumdar, Arnab Nandi, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sayan Ghosh, Ishan Porel, Agniv Pan, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Abhishek Raman, Ritwik Chowdhury, Prayas Barman, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Akash Deep

Jammu and Kashmir Squad: Parvez Rasool (captain), Fazil Rashid (wicket-keeper), Ram Dayal, Mohammed Mudhasir, Shubham Khajuria, Waseem Raza, Ahmed Banday, Umar Nazir Mir, Paras Sharma, Shubham Pundir, Jatin Wadhwan, Aquib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal, Abdul Samad, Mujtaba Yousuf, Abid Mushtaq

