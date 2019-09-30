Dream11 Prediction

Team Bengal vs Tamil Nadu, Round 6, Elite Group C Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 VHT ODD – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BEN vs TN at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur:

This is the big clash today in Vijay Hazare Trophy as two top sides Tamil Nadu lock horns with a star-studded Bengal outfit. Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu have been in top form this season thus far. Bengal, on the other hand, will look to get their campaign back on track after defeat against Gujarat. Bengal has big names in their line-up in the form of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Manoj Tiwary and Ashoke Dinda.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for BEN vs TN

Keeper –Shreevats Goswami

Batsmen –Baba Aparajith, Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sudip Chatterjee

All-Rounders – Manoj Tiwary, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar (C)

Bowlers – Ishan Porel, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, Ashoke Dinda

My Dream11

Shreevats Goswami, Baba Aparajith, Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sudip Chatterjee, Manoj Tiwary, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar (C), Ishan Porel, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, Ashoke Dinda

BEN vs TN Predicted 11

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Abhishek Raman, Shreevats Goswami (WK), Manoj Tiwary, AnustupMajumdar, Arnab Nandi, Sudip Chatterjee, Ishan Porel, Ashoke Dinda, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep

Tamil Nadu: N Jagadeesan, Abhinav Mukund, Hari Nishanth, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, K Vignesh

Squads

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Abhishek Raman, Shreevats Goswami (WK), Manoj Tiwary, AnustupMajumdar, Arnab Nandi, Sudip Chatterjee, Ishan Porel, Ashoke Dinda, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Prayas Barman, Sayan Ghosh, Karan Lal, Ritwik Chowdhury.

Tamil Nadu: N Jagadeesan, Abhinav Mukund, Hari Nishanth, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, K Vignesh, Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, J Kousik, R Sai Kishore, Abhishek Tanwar.

