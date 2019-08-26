Dream11 Predictions

Team Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 60 BEN vs HAR at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi: The Warriors will look to beat the Steelers and cement their position in the points table. They are currently placed third with five wins and two losses from nine games thus far. The Maninder-Singh-led side would like to win and inch closer to the eliminators. On the other hand, the Steelers are placed sixth in the points table with four losses already. They have a mountain to climb and against Bengal, it will be even more difficult.

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Based on current form, Maninder Singh is a must-have in all teams while Vikas Khandola and K Prapanjan are also brilliant options to have in your fantasy 7’s.

Defenders: The strength of Baldev Singh, Sunil and Dhanraj Cheralathan in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Esmaeil Nabibakhsh is a solid option for this slot. He possesses good qualities in defence and offence on the mat.

My Dream11 Team

Maninder Singh, Vikas Khandola, K Prapanjan, Baldev Singh, Sunil, Dhanraj Cheralathan, Esmaeil Nabibakhsh

Predicted Starting 7s —

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Taghi (R), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Viraj Vishnu (D), Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (A)

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Naveen (R), Selvamani (R), Sunil (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ashish Sangwan (D), Vikas Kale (D)

