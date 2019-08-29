Dream11 Team Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 64 BEN vs TAM at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi: Getting eluded by victory in four consecutive matches, Tamil Thalaivas would be keen to put up a good show when they face a spirited Bengal Warriors side. Bengal have shown good dominance in this season and are currently placed at fourth with 5 wins and two ties in 10 matches. If they win today’s match they will rise up to the second spot.

Players like Maninder Singh and K Prapanjan have excelled for Bengal in the raiding unit while defenders Jeeva Kumar and Esmaeil Nabibkash have been rock solid in the backline. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, despite owning a strong and potent unit, have failed to produce their A-game. Star raiders Rahul Chaudhuri, Ajay Thakur and Shabeer Bapu have failed to play anywhere near their best.

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Rahul Chaudhuri, K Prapanjan.

All-rounders: Esmaeil Nabibkash.

Defenders: Mohit Chillar, Baldev Singh, Ran Singh.

BEN vs TAM My Dream11 Team

Maninder Singh, Rahul Chaudhuri, K Prapanjan, Esmaeil Nabibkash, Mohit Chillar, Baldev Singh, Ran Singh.

Predicted Starting 7s —

Bengal Warriors: K Prapanjan, Maninder Singh (C), Esmaeil Nabibaksh, Viraj Landge, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh.

Tamil Thalaivas: Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur (C), V Ajith Kumar, Ajeet, Vineet Sharma, Ran Singh, Mohit Chillar.

