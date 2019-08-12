Dream11 Team Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 38 BEN vs TEL at EKA Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad: Bengal Warriors would be high on confidence after a thrilling 32-30 win over U Mumba in their last outing. Jeeva Kuma shone in the dying minute of the game as he pulled out a successful tackle on U Mumba raider Arjun Deshawal in his buzzer raid. Prapanjan with his six raid points and star defender Baldev Singh with his five tackle point wee the real stars for the Warriors against U Mumba. Bengal sit at a comfortable sixth position in the points table.

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, finally managed to register their first victory of the season. The rallied on to beat Gujarat Fortune Giants in the last game of yesterday. They shone in all departments to outclass Gujarat, who everyone thought would easily defeat the Titans. Siddharth Desai and Amit Kumar have been the real performer for the Titans in their depleted campaign. They would also expect Suraj Desai to find his usual self and hit the top-form.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans will take place at 7:25 PM!

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: EKA Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad.

My Dream11 Team

Siddharth Desai, K Prapanjan, Amit Kumar, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Abozar Mighani.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Seven–

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardhan, C. Arun/ Krushna Madane and Armaan.

