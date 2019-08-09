Dream11 Team Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 32 BEN vs MUM Steelers at Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna: U Mumba, after an emphatic win against last year’s PKL finalists Gujarat Fortune Giants by a margin of 32-20, will look to repeat the same against Bengal Warriors in the 32nd match of this season. Defender Surinder Singh was the player of the night with his nine points in which five were his trademark tackle points while the other four came from raids. Also with captain and star player Fazel Atrachalli underperforming, Surinder’s responsibilities seem to have doubled. Abhishek Singh is also doing his bit and has been a constant performer with 35 points in the season so far.

For Bengal Warriors, their journey seems to have been filled with some unlucky moments which have influenced havoc in their fate. In their match against Jaipur Pink Panthers they were leading till the very last minutes where they gave away their lead to lose the game 25-27. The story repeated itself against Bengaluru Bulls where they gave away their lead in the penultimate minute of the match to see the Bulls take it home 43-42.

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will take place at 7:25 PM!

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

My Dream11 Team

Abhishek Singh, Maninder Singh (C), Arjun Deshwal, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Fazel Atrachali, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Predicted Starting Seven–

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali(C), Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko, Rohit Baliyan, Arjun Deshwal, and Abhishek Singh.

