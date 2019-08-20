Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Team Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions Karnataka Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Match 9 BB vs SL at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:00 PM:

The last year’s runners-up have not got their campaign off to a good start and they would like to change that when they take on table-toppers, the Lions. Rain has played a decisive factor in ensuring where the Blasters stand currently. Two of their games got washed off due to rain.

TOSS – The toss between Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions will take place at 6.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Keeper – N Ullal (c)

Batters – R Kadam (vc), N Jose, A Hoysala

All-Rounders – M Bhandage, H Sharath, P Deshpande, S P Manjunath

Bowlers – A Doddamani, R Raju, T Pradeep

My Dream XI Team

N Ullal (c), R Kadam (vc), N Jose, A Hoysala, M Bhandage, H Sharath, P Deshpande, S P Manjunath, A Doddamani, R Raju, T Pradeep

Probable Playing XIs —

Bengaluru Blasters:

Sharath BR (WK), Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Naga Bharath, Manoj Bhandage, Bharath Dhuri, V Koushik, Rohan Raju, Bharath Devaraj, Anand Doddamani.

Shivamogga Lions:

Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal, Akshay Ballal, Pavan Deshpande, HS Sharath, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Nidhish M, Rishabh Singh, Manjunath SP, T Pradeep.

Squads

Bengaluru Blasters:

Sharath BR (WK), Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Naga Bharath, Manoj Bhandage, Bharath Dhuri, V Koushik, Rohan Raju, Bharath Devaraj, Anand Doddamani, Kishore Kamath, Anil IG, Nishant S Shekhawat, Aditya Goyal, Anuraj Bajpai, Muthanna Chandrasekhar, Kuldeep Kumar, Rishi Bopanna.

Shivamogga Lions:

Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal, Akshay Ballal, Pavan Deshpande, HS Sharath, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Nidhish M, Rishabh Singh, Manjunath SP, T Pradeep, Sujith N Gowda, Prashanth S, Rohit K, Hoysala K, Rohit Gowda, Pradeep Gangadhar, Shivaraj S.

