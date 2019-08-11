Dream11 Team Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 36 BLR vs HAR Steelers at EKA Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad: In what will be today’s first match and 36th of this year’s Pro Kabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Haryana Steelers at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Bulls were relived to see skipper Rohit Kumar back in points as he earned eight raid-points in their last match where they thrashed Telugu Titans. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru team would also hope that their star raider Pawan Sehrawat continues his prime run after his 17-point haul earned them the much-important victory against the Titans a day before.

Haryana Steelers, too, would be high on confidence after beating heavyweights Patna Pirates in their last outing. Raider Vikash Khandola made a successful return to the team as he scored a Super-10, while the defense led by Dharamraj Cheralathan showed positive intent in their play to lit up Haryana’s chances. Anyway a passive player, Cheralathan brought aggression in his game which took the Pirate by surprise and inspired the other defenders of the Steelers to bring ut their A-game. They would be hoping a similar kind of performance when they take on Bengaluru Bulls today.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers will take place at 7:25 PM!

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: EKA Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad.

My Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Khandola, Rohit Kumar, Mohit Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Vikas Kale and Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Seven–

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat, and Saurabh Nandal.

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Sunil, Vinay, Naveen, Selvamani K, Vikas Kale, and Parveen.

