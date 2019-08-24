DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Bermuda vs Canada Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 10 BER vs CAN at White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton: Canada and Bermuda have already sealed their spot in in the ICC World T20 qualifiers as the teams from Americas Region Final tournament. Both the teams won three out of their four matches they played which were enough to see them through ahead of the others. The only match where they could not emerge victrorious was against each other. The earlier game between Bermuda and Canada ended without a result and it meant one piece apiece.

However, Bermuda should be thanking their stars for not losing any point as they were the weaker side on the day. Chasing a target of 83 in 16 overs, Canada had scored 40/0 in just four overs when the play was called off. However, the rain-interrupted match could not be continued further and Bermuda had heaved a sigh of relief. With two matches remaining, both the teams would look make full utilization and treat them as practice games ahead of the qualifiers.

Bermuda vs Canada Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Bermuda and Canada will take place at 11:30 PM (IST).

Time: 12:00 AM IST (August 25, 2019).

Venue: White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Okera Bascome.

Batsmen: Navneet Dhaliwal, Delray Rawlins, Nitish Kumar, Rodrigo Thomas.

All-rounders: Kamau Leverock.

Bowlers: George O’Brien Jr, Romesh Eranga, Saad bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger.

My Dream XI Team

Navneet Dhaliwal, Delray Rawlins, Nitish Kumar, Rodrigo Thomas, Okera Bascome, Kamau Leverock, George O’Brien Jr, Romesh Eranga, Saad bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger.

Bermuda vs Canada Island Probable Playing XIs —

Bermuda: Onais Bascome, Terryn Fray (C), Malachi Jones, Delray Rawlins, Kamau Leverock, Deunte Darrell, Allan Douglas, Okera Bascome, Sinclair Smith (WK), George O’Brien Jr, Rodney Trott.

Canada: Rizwan Cheema, Rodrigo Thomas, Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Nitish Kumar, Ravinderpal Singh, Hamza Tariq (WK), Nikhil Dutta, Saad bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Romesh Eranga.

SQUADS–

Bermuda: Onais Bascome, Terryn Fray (C), Malachi Jones, Delray Rawlins, Kamau Leverock, Deunte Darrell, Allan Douglas, Okera Bascome, Sinclair Smith (WK), George O’Brien Jr, Rodney Trott, Macai Simmons, Zeko Burgess, Kyle Hodsoll, Derrick Brangman, Justin Pitcher.

Canada: Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Rodrigo Thomas, Nitish Kumar, Hamza Tariq (WK), Nikhil Dutta, Saad bin Zafar, Abraash Khan/Dilon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Rizwan Cheema, Cecil Pervez, Romesh Eranga, Harsh Thaker, Ravinderpal Singh, Abraash Khan.

