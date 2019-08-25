DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Bermuda vs Cayman Islands ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 12 BER vs CAY at White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final will come to an end on Sunday with hosts Bermuda taking on a juvenile Cayman Islands in the last match. Bermuda have already qualified for the World T20 qualifiers to be held in Dubai in September. They defeated the United States of America twice to become one of the two teams from the Americas region to earn a spot in final qualifiers. The other team is Canada who defeated Bermuda yesterday.

Canda is all set to finish the tournament as the number one ranked team and Bermuda need to win by a huge margin to dethrone them from the top by disturbing their huge net run rate. Also, Bermuda would be hoping that USA pull up a surprise and beat Canada. The Cayman Islands, on the other hand, have had a depleted run throughout and continue to look for their first-ever international victory. But they played their first international match only in this tournament and the experience should count for them.

Bermuda vs Cayman Islands Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Bermuda and Cayman Islands will take place at 11:30 PM (IST).

Time: 12:00 AM IST (August 26, 2019).

Venue: White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Okera Bascome.

Batsmen: Gregory Strydom, Delray Rawlins, Onais Bascome.

All-rounders: Paul Manning, Malachi Jones, Kamau Leverock.

Bowlers: Troy Taylor, Alessandro Morris, Kervin Ebanks, George O’Brien Jr.

My Dream XI Team

Gregory Strydom, Delray Rawlins, Onais Bascome, Okera Bascome (WK), Paul Manning, Malachi Jones, Kamau Leverock (C), Troy Taylor, Alessandro Morris, Kervin Ebanks, George O’Brien Jr.

Bermuda vs Cayman Islands Island Probable Playing XIs —

Bermuda: Onais Bascome, Terryn Fray (C), Malachi Jones, Delray Rawlins, Kamau Leverock, Deunte Darrell, Allan Douglas, Okera Bascome, Sinclair Smith (WK), George O’Brien Jr, Rodney Trott.

Cayman Islands: Sacha DeAlwis, Paul Manning, Chad Hauptfleisch (WK), Gregory Strydom, Alistair Ifill, Luke Harrington Myers, Troy Taylor, Conroy Wright, Kervin Ebanks, Zachary McLaughlin, Alessandro Morris (C).

SQUADS–

Bermuda: Onais Bascome, Terryn Fray (C), Malachi Jones, Delray Rawlins, Kamau Leverock, Deunte Darrell, Allan Douglas, Okera Bascome, Sinclair Smith (WK), George O’Brien Jr, Rodney Trott, Macai Simmons, Zeko Burgess, Kyle Hodsoll, Derrick Brangman, Justin Pitcher.

Cayman Islands: Sacha DeAlwis, Paul Manning, Chad Hauptfleisch (WK), Gregory Strydom, Alistair Ifill, Luke Harrington Myers, Troy Taylor, Conroy Wright, Kervin Ebanks, Zachary McLaughlin, Alessandro Morris (C), Omar Willis, Darren Cato, Akhilesh Gavade.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BER Dream11 Team/ CAN Dream11 Team/ Bermuda Dream11 Team/ Canada Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.