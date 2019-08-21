Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Team BER vs CAY Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 5 Bermuda vs Cayman Islands at White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton:

Ahead of the tourney, these two teams were considered to be the weaker sides but they proved everybody wrong with some promising performances. Bermuda beat the USA and that was not on the cards. It was by six runs that Bermuda edged out the USA. Delray Rawlins played a pivotal role with the bat and the ball and he should be picked in every fantasy 11.

Bermuda vs Cayman Islands Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Bermuda vs Cayman Islands will take place at 7.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Okera Bascome

Batsmen – Delray Rawlins (C), Gregory Strydom, Sacha DeAlwis

All-Rounders – Kamau Leverock, Luke Harrington Myers (VC), Alistair Ifill, Deunte Darrell

Bowlers – Troy Taylor, Alessandro Morris, George O’Brien Jr

My Dream XI Team

Okera Bascome, Delray Rawlins (C), Gregory Strydom, Sacha DeAlwis, Kamau Leverock, Luke Harrington Myers (VC), Alistair Ifill, Deunte Darrell, Troy Taylor, Alessandro Morris, George O’Brien Jr

Bermuda vs Cayman Islands Probable Playing XIs —

Bermuda: Okera Bascome (WK), Kamau Leverock, Delray Rawlins, Allan Douglas, Onais Bascome, Terryn Fray (C), Malachi Jones, Deunte Darrell, George O’Brien Jr, Rodney Trott, Justin Pitcher.

Cayman Islands: Sacha DeAlwis, Chad Hauptfleisch (WK), Darren Cato, Gregory Strydom, Luke Harrington Myers, Omar Willis/Akhilesh Gavade, Paul Manning, Troy Taylor, Alistair Ifill, Conroy Wright, Alessandro Morris (C).

SQUADS–

Cayman Islands: Sacha DeAlwis, Chad Hauptfleisch (WK), Darren Cato, Gregory Strydom, Luke Harrington Myers, Omar Willis, Paul Manning, Troy Taylor, Alistair Ifill, Conroy Wright, Alessandro Morris (C), Zachary McLaughlin, Akhilesh Gavade, Kervin Ebanks.

Bermuda: Okera Bascome (WK), Kamau Leverock, Delray Rawlins, Allan Douglas, Onais Bascome, Terryn Fray (C), Malachi Jones, Deunte Darrell, George O’Brien Jr, Rodney Trott, Justin Pitcher, Sinclair Smith, Macai Simmons, Zeko Burgess, Kyle Hodsoll, Derrick Brangman.

