Team Bijapur Bulls vs Hubli Tigers Karnataka Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Match 13 BIJ vs HT at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru:

Both the heavyweights finally got their campaign underway with a win. With both teams now looking to maintain the winning momentum, it makes the game highly-anticipated. What is also good from a fan’s perspective is that both the games on Wednesday were completed, thanks to the rain gods who opted to stay away.

TOSS – The toss between Bijapur Bulls vs Hubli Tigers will take place at 6.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Wicketkeeper – Luvnith Sisodia

Batsmen – Mohammed Taha, Bharath Chipli, Rajoo Bhatkal

Allrounders – Naveen MG, Vinay Kumar, Praveen Dubey

Bowlers – Prateek Jain, Mithrakanth Yadav, Suraj Kamath, David Mathias

My Dream XI Team

Luvnith Sisodia (WK), Mohammed Taha (VC), Bharath Chipli (C), Rajoo Bhatkal, Naveen MG, Vinay Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Prateek Jain, Mithrakanth Yadav, Suraj Kamath, David Mathias.

BIJ vs HT Probable Playing 11

Team Bijapur Bulls (Playing XI): Ravikumar Samarth, Stalin Hoover, Mir Kaunian Abbas (C & WK), Manish Pandey, D Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shubhang Hegde, Avinash D, Zahoor Farooqui.

Team Hubli Tigers (Playing XI): Mohammed Taha, Vishwanath M, Luvnith Sisodia (WK), Pawan KB, KL Srijith, Praveen Dubey, R Vinay Kumar (C), David Mathias, Aditya Somanna, Mithrakanth Yadav, Vidyadhar Patil.

