Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Team Bijapur Bulls vs Mysuru Warriors Karnataka Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Match 10 BIJ vs MW at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 3:30 PM: Both the sides have got their campaign off to a dreadful start and would like to change things in due course. Both sides are searching for their maiden win of the season. The Mysuru team played three matches out of which two matches ended without a result. The Bulls would be playing their third match and would hope for nothing less than a win.

TOSS – The toss between Bijapur Bulls vs Mysuru Warriors will take place at 3.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Vinay Sagar

Batsmen – Krishnamurthy Siddharth (C), Rajoo Bhatkal, Bharath Chipli (VC)

All-Rounders – Suneel Raju, Amit Verma, Aniruddha Joshi, Jagadeesha Suchith

Bowlers – KC Cariappa, SL Akshay, Devaiah KS

My Dream XI Team

Vinay Sagar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (C), Rajoo Bhatkal, Bharath Chipli (VC), Suneel Raju, Amit Verma, Aniruddha Joshi, Jagadeesha Suchith, KC Cariappa, SL Akshay, Devaiah KS

Probable Playing XIs —

Bijapur Bulls: Bharath Chipli (C), KC Cariappa, Prateek Jain, Bhareth NP, Naveen MG, SL Akshay, Rajoo Bhatkal, BA Mohit (WK), Suneel Raju, Pranav Bhatia, Chiranjeevi G.

Mysuru Warriors: Dega Nischal, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manjesh Reddy, Amit Verma (C), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shoaib Manager, P Ventakesh Murthy, Vinay Sagar (WK), Devaiah KS, Vyshak Vijay Kumar.

Squads

Bijapur Bulls: Bharath Chipli (C), KC Cariappa, Prateek Jain, Bhareth NP, Naveen MG, SL Akshay, Rajoo Bhatkal, BA Mohit (WK), Suneel Raju, Pranav Bhatia, Chiranjeevi G, Shimon Luiz, Liyan Khan, Swapnil Yelave, Samarth Ooty, R Praveen Kumar, Suraj Kamath, Jaswath Acharya.

Mysuru Warriors: Dega Nischal, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manjesh Reddy, Amit Verma (C), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shoaib Manager, P Ventakesh Murthy, Vinay Sagar (WK), Devaiah KS, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Saurabh Yadav, Kishan Bedare, Sankalp Shettinavar, BU Shivkumar, Ram Sarikh Yadav, Jayesh Babu, Kushal Wadhwani.

