Dream11 Team BLR vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League 2019 (PKL’19) – Both the sides are well-balanced but the defending champions Bengaluru will walk into the match as favourites after the epic win on the opening night of the season. The Bulls edged out Patna in a thrilling encounter which went right down to the wire. Rohit Kumar and Pawan will be the players to watch out for. It will be a massive challenge for the Giants to keep out the danger of the raiders of the Bulls. All in all, it promises to be a mouthwatering encounter.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Vijay Kumar and Ruturaj Koravi can be great defenders.

Allrounders: Ashish Kumar and Rohit Gulia will be great picks, all-round players.

Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Sachin Tanwar should be the automatic selection.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: My Dream11

Pawan Sehrawat (VC), Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia (C), Sumit Singh, Amit Sheoran, Ruturaj Koravi, Ashish Sangwan and Rohit Gulia.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Vijay Kumar and Vinod Kumar.

Gujarat Fortune Giants- Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi, Sonu Gahlawat and Vinod Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls 2019

Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ashish Kumar, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Banty, Mahender Singh, Vijay Kumar, Sanjay, Lal Mohar Yadav, Sandeep, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vinod Kumar, Aman

Gujarat Fortunegiants 2019

Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar, Lalit Chaudhary, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rituraj Koravi, Vinod Kumar, GB More, Amit Kharb, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Mohammad Shazid Hossain, Pankaj, Gurvinder Singh, Sonu, Abhishek, Sonu Gahlawat