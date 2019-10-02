Dream11 Predictions

Team BLR vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 118 Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula:

It will be a big game for the Bulls who are placed in the fifth spot in the points table. For Haryana Steelers, they sit pretty on the third spot after a consistent season thus far. Earlier in the season, the defending champions lost to the Steelers by a three-point margin and this would be the ideal opportunity to avenge the defeat. The Bulls will once again in this season bank on their raiders Pawan and Rohit to stand up and get counted when it matters the most.

TOSS – The toss between Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Vikash Kandola (R), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Naveen (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Mahender Singh (D), Ravi Kumar (D), Saurabh Nandal (D).

Predicted Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Rohit Kumar (R), Mahender Singh (D), Ashish Kumar (All rounder), Sumit Singh (R), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D)

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Sunil (D), Naveen (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ravi Kumar (D), Vinay (R), Prashanth Kumar Rai (R).

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BLR Dream11 Team/ HAR Dream11 Team/ Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team/ Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.