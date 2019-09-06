DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team BLR vs HYD Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 77 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru: With eight wins from 14 games, the Bengaluru Bulls have secured 43 points and sit comfortably at the second spot in the points table of this year’s Pro Kabaddi League.

After conceding a defeat in the first match of their home-leg against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Bengaluru staged a strong comeback to beat Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates and would be hoping to extend their winning run to another South Indian derby. Pawan Sehrawat has been an outright star for the Bulls with 165 raid points from 14 games. Defenders Mahender Singh and Saurabh Nandal have been the pillars in the backline with 41 and 35 tackle points respectively.

Telugu Titans, who are placed ninth at the points table, would be desperate to win this match. They would be riding high on confidence after registering a victory int heir last outing against Tamil Thalaivas. Siddharth Desai has been the team’s top performer with 87 raid points in 12 games, while his brother Suraj Desai has ably supported him 42 points. However, the defenders have failed to live up to the expectations except for Vishal Bharadwaj. Vishal, with 48 tackle points, is the number one defender of the season so far. But the other star defender and the Titans’ captain Mighani has failed miserably.

TOSS – The toss between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Siddharth Desai, Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar.

All-rounders: Milaghardan.

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Amit Shoran, Vishal Bharadwaj.

My Dream11 Team

Siddharth Desai, Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Milaghardan, Mahender Singh, Amit Shoran, Vishal Bharadwaj.

Predicted Starting 7s —

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat, Sumit Singh, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Mohit Sehrawat.

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Rajnish, Abozar Mighani, Vishal Bharadwaj, C Arun, Farhad Milaghardan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BLR Dream11 Team/ HYD Dream11 Team/ Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team/ Telugu Titans Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.