Dream11 Team BLR vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League 2019 (PKL’19) – The current champions Bengaluru Bulls will look to start their campaign high when they take on Patna Pirates in the second match of this year’s Pro Kabaddi League. In their bid to win consecutive PKL titles, they have retained their title-winning squad from the last edition. Other than retaining Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar and Ashish Sangwan, they have also brought stalwart defender Mahender Singh for a hefty amount of Rs 80 lakhs.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, will look to reach the qualifier of PKL 2019. They have been one of the unluckiest sides in the history of the tournament after failing to get the third place of Zone B in 2018. They will rely heavily on raider Pardeep Narwal, who is the most successful attacker in PKL history with 858 points.

Date: May 20, 2019.

Time: 8:30 PM.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

Defenders: With names like Mahinder Singh and Vijay Kumar involved, one should not have any doubt in mind to pick the two defenders for their fantasy team. Also, Patna Pirates’ Neeraj Kumar could be [icked alongside them to form the perfect backline of the day.

All-rounders: We will be suggesting you go with one all-rounder for your fantasy team in this match. The lone contender for this slot should be Ashish Kumar of Bengaluru Bulls.

Raiders: With some strong names in the forward department of both the teams, picking the best three is a task cut out. Pardeep Narwal and Jang Kun Lee from Patna Pirates should be, however, the automatic selection. While Pawan Sehrawat can be picked from the Bengaluru team.

My Dream11 Team

Mahinder Singh, Vijay Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Pardeep Narwal (C), Jang Kun Lee, Pawan Sehrawat.

Playing Seven

Bengaluru Bulls: Mahender Singh, Amit, Raju, Ashish Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat.

Patna Pirates: Jawahar Dagar, Neeraj Kumar, Surender Nada, Vikas Jaglan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Pardeep Narwal V, Jang Kun Lee.