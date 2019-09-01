DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team BLR vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 70 Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas at Sree Kantereeva Stadium, Bengaluru: The second match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 on September 1 will see Bengaluru Bulls facing Tamil Thalaivas. The Bulls would be keen to turn their fate after suffering humiliation in front of their own crowd in the first home match of the season. Thalaivas, too, would be taking the court after losing their last encounter.

Bengaluru was defeated 23-32 against Gujarat Fortune Giants in a day that had both their raiders, Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat, failing to pull up their A-game. The defense, however, produced an impressive performance with right corner Saurabh Narwal taking eight tackle points. Mahender Singh was also up to the mark as he pocketed four points.

The Thalaivas, too, would be determined to get back to the winning track after failing to cross the hurdle against Bengal Warriors in their last outing. However, they would be relieved to see Manjeet Chillar back on the folds. But the rest of the defense needs to get out of their dismal zone and produce something extraordinary.

TOSS – The toss between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sree Kantereeva Stadium, Bengaluru.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Ajay Thakur, Rohit Kumar, Rahul Chaudhuri.

All-rounders: Manjeet Chillar, Ran Singh.

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Ajeet.

My Dream11 Team

Ajay Thakur, Rohit Kumar (C), Rahul Chaudhuri, Manjeet Chillar, Ran Singh, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Ajeet.

Predicted Starting 7s —

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (C), Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh, and Saurabh Nandal.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Anand, Milad Sheibak, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar, Ajeet.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BLR Dream11 Team/ TAM Dream11 Team/ Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team/ Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.