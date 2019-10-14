Dream11 Prediction

Team BLR vs UP Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Eliminator 1 Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha at EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad:

After two months of gruelling action, it has boiled down to the last four teams. The first eliminator will take place between defending champions Bengaluru Bulls, who will lock horns with UP Yoddha. The Bulls will start favourites as they have got the better of the Yoddha’s on both the occasions they met this season. UP will hope Shrikant Jadhav who has had a good season rises to the occasion when it matters most.

TOSS – The toss between Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha will take place at 7.25 PM

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Nitesh Kumar (D), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Mahender Singh (D), Sumit (D), Surender Gill (R), Saurabh Nandal (D).

Predicted Starting 7s

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (D), Surender Gill (R), Ashu Singh (D), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Amit (D), Rishank Devadiga (R), Sumit (D).

Bengaluru Bulls: Saurabh Nandal (D), Sumit Singh (R), Mohit Sehrawat (D), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Mahender Singh (D), Banty (R), Amit Sheoran (D).

Check Dream11 Prediction Eliminator 1/ BLR Dream11 Team/ UP Dream11 Team/ Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team/ UP Yoddha Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.